Sheltech's 36th Anniversary Fair kicks off

Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, executive director (operations) of Sheltech, and Shahjahan, chief operating officer, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a housing fair styled “Sheltech 36th Anniversary Fair 2024” at the realtor’s head office in the West Panthapath area of Dhaka on Friday. Photo: Sheltech Group

Sheltech, a real estate developer in Bangladesh, has organised a month-long housing fair, styled "Sheltech 36th Anniversary Fair 2024", at the realtor's head office in the West Panthapath area of Dhaka.

Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, executive director (operations) of the realtor, and Shahjahan, chief operating officer, inaugurated the housing fair at Sheltech Tower on Friday, read a press release.

"Sheltech has been working for 36 years to realise the dream of a modern Dhaka by building modern civic amenities and environmentally friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech," said Bhuiyan.

The realtor has offered up to a Tk 20 lakh discount on booking an apartment or office space.

Buyers can avail this benefit by making a booking to purchase apartments and office spaces under construction in more than 40 Sheltech projects during the month-long housing fair.

The fair will run from 10am to 4pm every day.

Among others, Hosneara Parvin, senior general manager and head of business development and credit realisation division of the realtor, AKM Rafiul Islam, head of sales and marketing, alongside senior officials of the realtor, were also present.