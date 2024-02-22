Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 22, 2024 09:49 PM
Sheltech wins ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2024

Star Business Desk
Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd, a leading real estate company, won the ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2024 in the 'residential building' category for outstanding implementation of fire safety system in its building 'Sheltech Rubynur'.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal handed over the award and safety certificate to Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, chief executive officer of Sheltech, at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) recently, read a press release.

Sheltech Rubynur is a 14-storied residential-cum-commercial building, located at Senpara Parbata in the capital's Mirpur.

It boasts modern security and firefighting systems, including a fire protection system.

