Shanta Life Insurance gets new CEO

Shanta Life Insurance has appointed Nafis Akhter Ahmed as its chief executive officer (CEO) for the first time.

Ahmed served MetLife Bangladesh as chief corporate business officer prior to assuming the new role.

He has been in the insurance sector for more than 22 years, serving in various segments such as sales management, business development, distribution, corporate sales, market expansion, and strategic planning.

Commenting on his appointment, Ahmed said: "It is an honour to be appointed CEO of Shanta Life Insurance. The economic landscape offers promising opportunities, and I am confident that our company is well-positioned to make meaningful contributions."

Ahmed added: "I extend my gratitude to our future clients, prospective staff, regulatory authorities, and the communities we aim to serve. We are committed to delivering exceptional financial products and services as we build trust and establish ourselves in the market."

He also has deep relationships within the corporate sector, having worked closely with the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) in Bangladesh.

Khondoker Monir Uddin, chairman of Shanta Life Insurance, said: "Nafis is a strong leader with a deep understanding of the insurance sector in Bangladesh and the needs of clients. Over the past two decades, he has made significant contributions in various roles across different parts of our country."