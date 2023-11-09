Seven Rings Cement inks deal with United Hospital

Md Harun Ur Rashid, chief marketing officer of Seven Rings Cement, and Mohammad Faizur Rahman, managing director and CEO of United Hospitals, pose for photographs at the time of signing an agreement at the former’s office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Seven Rings Cement

Seven Rings Cement has signed an agreement with United Hospital Ltd.

Under the deal, the cement manufacturing company will give two types of cards namely "Signature Health Card" and "Star Health Card" to its trade partners to help them enjoy medical check-ups free of cost for the next two years at the hospital.

Md Harun Ur Rashid, chief marketing officer of the cement manufacturing company, and Mohammad Faizur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the hospital, inked the deal at the former's office in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

Saif Rahman, director of Seven Rings Cement, Tahmina Ahmed, managing director, Md Kausar Alam, chief financial officer and company secretary, and Kazi Abdullah Al Mahmud, Md Mayeen Uddin Thakur and AKM Moslem Uddin, senior general managers, were present.

Among others, Major (retd) Md Mahmud Hossain, Syed Monirul Islam, Md Abdur Razzaque, Atique Akbar, Abdus Salam and Md Hasibur Rahman, general managers of the cement company, AHM Thouhidur Rahman, deputy general manager for business development and technical support, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury and Md Arifur Rahman, assistant general managers, and Md Fazlarabbi Khan, head of communications and business development of the hospital, were also present.