Seven Rings Cement holds ‘Dealer Conference’

Tahmina Ahmed, managing director of Seven Rings Cement, and S Raihan Ahmed, vice-chairman, pose for photographs with participants of a “Dealer Conference 2024” at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Seven Rings Cement

Seven Rings Cement recently organised a "Dealer Conference 2024" at a hotel in Cox's Bazar.

Tahmina Ahmed, managing director of Seven Rings Cement, and S Raihan Ahmed, vice-chairman, inaugurated the conference.

Distributors from North and South Bengal alongside importers and distributors from India participated in the three-day event, according to a press release.

The company awarded the best distributors for their outstanding performance.

Ibnaan Pasha, director of Shun Shing Group International, Hong Kong, Saif Rahman, director of Shun Shing Group for Bangladesh Operations, and Kausar Alam, group chief financial officer and company secretary, were present.

Among others, Md Harun-Ur-Rashid, chief marketing officer of the company, and Md Kamrul Ahasan, chief operating officer for bag plant, along with other higher officials of the company were also present.