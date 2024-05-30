Seven Rings Cement holds ‘Dealer Conference-2024’

Tahmina Ahmed, managing director of Seven Rings Cement, poses for photographs with award recipients and participating distributors of the company at a “Dealer Conference-2024” held at the Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj recently. Photo: Seven Rings Cement

Seven Rings Cement recently organised a "Dealer Conference-2024" with the slogan "Bandhan, Bijoyer (Bonding for Victory)" at the Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj.

Tahmina Ahmed, managing director of the cement manufacturing company, inaugurated the three-day event, the company said in a press release.

A total of 180 distributors from Dhaka participated in the conference, where the company awarded the best distributors for their outstanding performance.

S Raihan Ahmed, vice-chairman of the cement manufacturing company, Sajjid Joi Pasha, director of Shun Shing Group International in Hong Kong and director of Shun Shing Power, and Sanjida Kamal Pasha, director of Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations, were present.

Saif Rahman, group chief financial officer and company secretary of the company, Kausar Alam, chief marketing officer, Md Harun-Ur-Rashid, chief technical officer, and Nantu Kumar Dey, chief operating officer, were among others present.