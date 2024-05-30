Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu May 30, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 09:51 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Seven Rings Cement holds ‘Dealer Conference-2024’

Star Business Desk
Thu May 30, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 09:51 PM
Tahmina Ahmed, managing director of Seven Rings Cement, poses for photographs with award recipients and participating distributors of the company at a “Dealer Conference-2024” held at the Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj recently. Photo: Seven Rings Cement

Seven Rings Cement recently organised a "Dealer Conference-2024" with the slogan "Bandhan, Bijoyer (Bonding for Victory)" at the Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj.

Tahmina Ahmed, managing director of the cement manufacturing company, inaugurated the three-day event, the company said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 180 distributors from Dhaka participated in the conference, where the company awarded the best distributors for their outstanding performance.

S Raihan Ahmed, vice-chairman of the cement manufacturing company, Sajjid Joi Pasha, director of Shun Shing Group International in Hong Kong and director of Shun Shing Power, and Sanjida Kamal Pasha, director of Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations, were present.

Saif Rahman, group chief financial officer and company secretary of the company, Kausar Alam, chief marketing officer, Md Harun-Ur-Rashid, chief technical officer, and Nantu Kumar Dey, chief operating officer, were among others present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

১৬ বছর অপেক্ষা করেও দেখা হলো না সন্তানের মুখ

সন্তান জন্মের ৮ দিন আগে প্রতিপক্ষের হামলায় নিহত হন ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী সুমন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৃহৎ কোম্পানির পৃষ্ঠপোষকতায় তামাক উৎপাদন বাড়ছে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X