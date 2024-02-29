Salim re-appointed as BHBFC chairman

Organisation News
The financial institutions department of the ministry of finance recently re-appointed Md Salim Uddin as chairman of the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC).

Salim, professor of the accounting department of the University of Chittagong, was appointed to the post for the fourth time, read a press release.

The prominent accountant is currently serving as president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and as chairman of Union Bank.

He previously worked for Islami Bank Bangladesh, Rupali Investment, and as a director of the Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd.

Salim obtained his master's degree from the accounting department of the University of Chittagong and later joined the same department in the teaching profession.

