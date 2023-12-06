Rupali Chowdhury elected BAPLC president

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, has recently been elected president of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) for a two-year term.

The association elected Syed M Altaf Hussain, director of Pragati Life Insurance Ltd, as its vice-president, it said in a press release.

The election board of BAPLC, the top body of the companies listed with the stock exchanges of Bangladesh, organised its election to elect the new board of the committee for 2024-2025.

The other members of the executive committee are: Mohammed Younus, chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank, Manzurul Islam, chairman of Eastern Housing, Abdullah Al Mahmud, managing director of Hamid Fabrics, Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, director of Baraka Power, Syed Farhad Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Aamra Networks, Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance, Kazi Inam Ahmed, managing director of Gemini Sea Food, Monzur Kadir Shafi, managing director of Baraka Patenga Power, and Shahriar Ahmed, managing director of Apex Foods.

Others elected in the committee include Adib Hossain Babul, director of National Feed Mill, Zeyad Rahman, director of Delta Life Insurance Co, Md Apel Mahmud, managing director and CEO of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Co, Tajwar Muhammed Awal, director of Pragati Insurance, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, company secretary of Eastern Bank, Md Sharif Hasan, director of regulatory affairs and company secretary at Unique Hotel & Resorts, Md Noor Hossain Khan, deputy general manager of the Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Co, Md Manir Hossain, company secretary of Daffodil Computers, Muhammad Aminur Rahman, company secretary of Rangpur Foundry, and Sk Md Sarfaraz Hossain, company secretary of Peoples Insurance Co.