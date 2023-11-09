Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:15 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

RR-Imperial Electricals distributes awards

Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:10 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:15 PM
Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, director and chief executive officer of R-Imperial Electricals Limited, hands over an award to a winner of the last financial year for outstanding performance in Chattogram recently. Photo: RR-Imperial Electricals

RR-Imperial Electricals Ltd, an electrical wires and cables manufacturer in Bangladesh, has awarded winners of the last financial year for their outstanding performance.

Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, director and chief executive officer of RR-Imperial Electricals Limited, handed over awards (gold medals) to the winners in Chattogram recently, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mirdah, accompanied by other directors of the company, attended the "Annual Chittagong Market Expedition" and met the local electrical businessmen.

He exchanged greetings with them and discussed various business matters to maintain good business relations in the future.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অবরোধে ভিক্ষা করতে হুইলচেয়ার নিয়ে মহাসড়কে

গত কয়েকদিন মহাসড়কের আশপাশে সাহায্য চেয়েছেন পথচলতি মানুষের কাছে। পথে যেখানে রাত হয়েছে সেখানেই থেকেছেন তারা।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

খোলা বাজারে ডলারের দাম বেড়ে ১২৭ টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে