RR-Imperial Electricals distributes awards

RR-Imperial Electricals Ltd, an electrical wires and cables manufacturer in Bangladesh, has awarded winners of the last financial year for their outstanding performance.

Mahbub Hossain Mirdah, director and chief executive officer of RR-Imperial Electricals Limited, handed over awards (gold medals) to the winners in Chattogram recently, said a press release.

Mirdah, accompanied by other directors of the company, attended the "Annual Chittagong Market Expedition" and met the local electrical businessmen.

He exchanged greetings with them and discussed various business matters to maintain good business relations in the future.