Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:43 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

RR Imperial Electricals celebrates its 14th year of operations

Star Business Desk
Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:40 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:43 PM
M Hares Ahmed, managing director of RR Imperial Electricals, was greeted by employees with an award in the celebration programme held at the Sea Shell Park and Restaurant at Purbachal in Narayanganj’s Rupganj recently. Photo: RR Imperial Electricals

RR Imperial Electricals, an electrical wire and cable manufacturing company in Narayanganj, recently celebrated its 14th year of operations.

The company organised a programme to mark the event at the Sea Shell Park and Restaurant at Purbachal in Narayanganj's Rupganj, where some 1,000 employees took part.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

M Hares Ahmed, managing director of the company, inaugurated the event, read a press release.

Ahmed reaffirmed the company's commitment to producing the safest cables in the industry.

Among others, Mahboob Hossain Mirdah, chief executive officer of the company, along with senior other officials of the company were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আইনমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত কবে শেষ হবে, তা নির্ধারণ সম্ভব না: আইনমন্ত্রী

সোমবার জাতীয় সংসদে এক সম্পূরক প্রশ্নের জবাবে মন্ত্রী এ মন্তব্য করেন।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামরিক বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification