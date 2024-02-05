RR Imperial Electricals celebrates its 14th year of operations

M Hares Ahmed, managing director of RR Imperial Electricals, was greeted by employees with an award in the celebration programme held at the Sea Shell Park and Restaurant at Purbachal in Narayanganj’s Rupganj recently. Photo: RR Imperial Electricals

RR Imperial Electricals, an electrical wire and cable manufacturing company in Narayanganj, recently celebrated its 14th year of operations.

The company organised a programme to mark the event at the Sea Shell Park and Restaurant at Purbachal in Narayanganj's Rupganj, where some 1,000 employees took part.

M Hares Ahmed, managing director of the company, inaugurated the event, read a press release.

Ahmed reaffirmed the company's commitment to producing the safest cables in the industry.

Among others, Mahboob Hossain Mirdah, chief executive officer of the company, along with senior other officials of the company were also present.