Remark HB organises strategic partners’ meet

SM Ashraful Alam, chairman of Remark HB Ltd, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a daylong “Strategic Partners’ Meet- 2023” at the company’s Gazaria factory premises in Munshiganj recently. Photo: Remark HB

Remark HB Ltd, an affiliate of Remark LLC USA, recently organised a daylong "Strategic Partners' Meet- 2023" at the company's Gazaria factory premises in Munshiganj.

SM Ashraful Alam, chairman of the company, inaugurated the programme, read a press release.

Alam expressed gratitude to the attendees, emphasising Remark's dedication to forging a long-lasting journey with its partners through quality assurance, innovative capabilities, and sustained collaboration.

Ashraful Ambia, managing director of the company, highlighted the groundbreaking achievement of manufacturing cosmetics, skincare, homecare, and personal care products in Bangladesh using cutting-edge technology.

He envisioned Bangladesh becoming the international hub for producing high-quality products in South Asia, aiming to showcase the country's prowess to the world.

Among others, Alamgir Alam Sarkar, additional managing director, and other high-ranking officials were also present.