Rashid elected as president of BPCCI

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation, was recently elected as president of the Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI) for a two-year term (2024-26).

Building on the success of the previous board of directors, Rashid will help reinforce Bangladesh's positive image among ASEAN countries and maintain strong relationships with respective embassies, said a press release.

Expressing his gratitude, Rashid said: "I am humbled to assume the role of president at BPCCI and am eager to work together with my peers to fortify the business ties between Bangladesh and the Philippines."

"With joint efforts and dedication, we can head towards our shared vision of promoting innovation and propelling economic growth," he added.

Rashid's election comes at a pivotal moment as the BPCCI seeks to solidify Bangladesh's ties with ASEAN countries.

His leadership will be crucial in representing Bangladeshi business interests and fostering greater engagement with ASEAN markets, thereby enhancing economic cooperation and mutual understanding.

The BPCCI was established in 2013 to create a platform for promoting trade and business between Bangladesh and the Philippines.

The platform actively engages in trade fairs, business delegations and networking events to boost business opportunities and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.