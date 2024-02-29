Rancon Developments wins ESSAB Safety Excellence Awards

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal hands over an award and a safety certificate to a representative of Rancon Developments at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka recently. Photo: Rancon Developments

Rancon Developments were recently named champions in the residential building category during the "ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2024".

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal handed over an award and safety certificate to a representative of the company at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2024 in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

The Electronic Safety & Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) has been organising this award for the past few years in four categories.

The categories are for residential buildings, commercial buildings, industrial buildings (RMG and textile), and industrial buildings (other sectors).

The ESSAB jury board comprises technical experts from BUET and other universities, professional engineers and architects, members of fire service and civil defense, and ESSAB technical experts.

They scrutinise the fire and safety systems that have been installed and are working in buildings in several phases based on international fire safety and security rules and regulations.

After completing the investigation process, ESSAB grades the buildings and recommends three buildings in each category (champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up).