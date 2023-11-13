Rancon, Aus Bangla Jutex pen deal for solar power plant

Mohammad Moniruzzaman, chief executive officer of the Rancon Infrastructures & Engineering Ltd, and Rezwan Ahmed, chief executive officer of Aus Bangla Jutex, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s office in Narayanganj recently. Photo: Rancon Infrastructures & Engineering

Rancon Infrastructures & Engineering Ltd (RIEL) recently signed an agreement with Aus Bangla Jutex Ltd for the installation of a 151.96 kWp rooftop solar power plant.

Mohammad Moniruzzaman, chief executive officer of RIEL, and Rezwan Ahmed, chief executive officer of Aus Bangla Jutex, inked the deal at the latter's office in Narayanganj, said a press release.

The new solar power plant is expected to reduce Rancon's carbon footprint by 100 tons annually, solidifying their position as leaders in environmentally-conscious manufacturing.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in sustainable practices, read the press release.