Rafiqul Islam made BFIU executive director

Md Rafiqul Islam has recently been promoted to the post of executive director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), an anti-money laundering agency.

Islam, who was a director of the organisation, will also act as deputy head of the BFIU, according to a press release.

He joined the Bangladesh Bank in 1996 as an assistant director.

He received Bangladesh Bank Employees Recognition Award (gold medal) in 2009 in recognition of his professional skills.

Islam obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in biochemistry from the University of Dhaka. He later did another master's degree in economics from the same university.