Star Business Desk
Thu Apr 18, 2024 09:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 09:32 PM

Pubali Bank Securities holds 14th AGM

Moniruddin Ahmed, chairman of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, presides over its 14th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank Securities Limited recently organised its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Moniruddin Ahmed, chairman of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, presided over the meeting, which was held virtually recently, Pubali Bank said in a press release.

Azizur Rahman, Mustafa Ahmed, Ayesha Farha Chowdhury, Runa Fowzia Hafiz, Ahmed Salah Sater, Asif A Choudhury, Shahinuzzaman Yaqub, Shahdeen Malik, and Mohammad Ali, directors of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, attended the meeting.

Among others, Mohammed Ahsan Ullah, managing director of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, Md Shah Alam, general manager, and Mohammad Liton Miah, general manager and CFO, also joined the meeting.

