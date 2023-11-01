Organisation News
Pubali Bank inks deal with German bank

Star Business Desk
Pubali Bank signed an agreement with German bank Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW) to provide export credit agency financing of 34 million euros through Pubali Bank to facilitate imports of brand-new capital machineries for Lantabur Textile Ltd, read a press release.

Lantabur is a Bangladeshi group of companies engaged in manufacturing and exporting knit apparels & garments.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors, and Nishat Maisura Rahman, general manager & division head of international division and, Mark Adamovits, LBBW associate director of global trade & export finance, Matthias Stoermer, executive director of sales, trade finance and payments and, Mohammad Salman, managing director of Lantabur Group, were present at the signing event.

