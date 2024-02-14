Private sector joins IFC, EU to boost women’s employment

Zareen Tasnim, programme lead, partnership for women’s employment of IFC, Bangladesh, and Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of EU delegation to Bangladesh, pose for photographs at the launching ceremony of a network, “Partnership for Women’s Employment: The Business of Equity”, tailored for women’s empowerment in Dhaka today. Photo: International Finance Corporation

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the European Union (EU) joined with leaders of businesses in a bid to unite leading businesses and spur greater action on women's employment across industries in the private sector of Bangladesh.

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), AkijBashir Group, Bata Bangladesh, BRAC Bank, City Bank, DBL Group, Eastern Bank, Energypac Electronics, Fakir Knitwears, IDCOL, IPDC, Mutual Trust Bank, PRAN Group, Prime Bank, Singer, Standard Group, and Urmi Group, with a combined workforce of over 149,000 employees, have joined the partnership.

They launched a network, styled "Partnership for Women's Employment: The Business of Equity", in Dhaka today, said a press release.

The two-year partnership will act as a catalyst for economic growth and inclusion, helping empower women across Bangladesh.

"This partnership will help equip businesses with practical knowhow on closing corporate gender gaps while contributing to companies' bottom line, productivity, and growth, leading the way for a thriving private sector anchored in equity and inclusion," said Zareen Tasnim, programme lead, partnership for women's employment of IFC, Bangladesh.

"The partnership for women's employment aims to boost women participation by fostering their advancement and retention and engage in actively dismantling gender-specific economic barriers by cultivating respectful workplaces," said Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of the EU delegation to Bangladesh.

"This will present an opportunity to build on the country's growth and success story and unlock the immense potential of women in the workforce, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future," said Kamran T Rahman, president of MCCI.