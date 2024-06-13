Prime Bank signs payroll banking agreement with ABR-MASAFI Group

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a payroll banking agreement with ABR-MASAFI Group.

Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank, Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director, and Mohammad Saiful Huda Chowdhury, managing director of ABR-MASAFI Group, took part in the signing ceremony at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan.

Under the agreement, employees of ABR-MASAFI Group will enjoy preferential banking services, including credit card and loan facilities from Prime Bank.

They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal that allows seamless automated salary payments as well as corporate payments round the clock, according to a press release.

Md Asif Bin Idrish, head of commercial banking of Prime Bank, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, Md Anwar Hossain, Head of Accounts, and Mohammad Obaidul Islam, Head of Commercial of ABR-MASAFI Group, and senior officials from both organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.