Star Business Desk
Sun Oct 20, 2024 10:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 10:07 PM

Prime Bank signs deal with MetLife for employee insurance

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, and Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: MetLife Bangladesh

Prime Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with MetLife Bangladesh to offer its employees and their dependents comprehensive life and medical insurance coverage.

Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of the life insurer, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, the bank said in a press release.

"Our new partnership with MetLife Bangladesh ensures that our employees and their families will continue to feel secure and be supported throughout their journey with the bank," said Rashid.

"This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to support organisations in creating a secure and resilient future for their employees," said Ahmad.

This partnership will ensure that more than 9,600 bank employees and their dependents are protected against medical expenses, accidents, disabilities and loss of life.

Prime Bank has selected MetLife as its insurance provider due to MetLife's consistent track record of claims settlement, customised solutions, and financial strength, which allows it to pay claims faster and without hassle, the press release added.

