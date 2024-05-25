Prime Bank Investment wins Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment, receives an award from Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the national parliament, and Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister of finance, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: Prime Bank Investment

Prime Bank Investment has recently been awarded the "Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023" in the merchant bank category by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for its contributions to the development of the country's capital market.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the national parliament, and Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister of finance, handed over the award to Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, the company said in a press release.

"This award is testament to our strong commitment to offering best-in-class and innovative products and services to our clients. We pursue the best corporate governance practices, and our corporate culture promotes client centricity, innovation, and sustainable performance," Tayub said.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our board members, management, employees, valued clients, and all other stakeholders for their unwavering support as this award is a reflection of their confidence in our capabilities," he said.

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC, presided over the programme, where all the commissioners and senior officials of BSEC along with senior officials from other institutions related to capital market were present.