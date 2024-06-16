Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Prime Bank inks deal with B-Trac Solutions for safe transportation of working women

Star Business Desk
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has signed a deal with B-Trac Solutions Ltd recently to ensure safe transportation of working women.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and M Tanvir Siddique, chief executive officer of B-Trac Solutions, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations at the bank's corporate office in Gulshan, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under the agreement, B-Trac Solutions will offer a mobile application, named "NIRAPATH", which will help to ensure safe trips for women entrepreneurs and corporate women.

Shaila Abedin, head of women banking and affluent segment of Prime Bank, Siraz Uddin, head of sales of B-Trac Solutions, and other officials from both organisations were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপিতে বড় রদবদল, জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতারা ‘অন্ধকারে’

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক বিএনপির এক জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা বলেন, তারেক রহমানের অনুগত তরুণ নেতাদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পদ দেওয়া হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আজহার ত্যাগের চেতনায় দেশ-মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২২ মিনিট আগে
push notification