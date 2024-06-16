Prime Bank inks deal with B-Trac Solutions for safe transportation of working women

Prime Bank PLC has signed a deal with B-Trac Solutions Ltd recently to ensure safe transportation of working women.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and M Tanvir Siddique, chief executive officer of B-Trac Solutions, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations at the bank's corporate office in Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, B-Trac Solutions will offer a mobile application, named "NIRAPATH", which will help to ensure safe trips for women entrepreneurs and corporate women.

Shaila Abedin, head of women banking and affluent segment of Prime Bank, Siraz Uddin, head of sales of B-Trac Solutions, and other officials from both organisations were also present.