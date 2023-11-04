Prime Bank customers to get discounts at Sikder Resort

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Ashiqur Rahaman, head of sales and marketing of the Sikder Resort & Villas, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office recently enabling the bank’s cardholders to get discounts of up to 50 percent on room rent and 40 percent at Banquet Hall of the resort in Kuakata. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank cardholders will get discounts of up to 50 percent on room rent and 40 percent at Banquet Hall of Sikder Resort & Villas in Kuakata.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Ashiqur Rahaman, head of sales and marketing of the resort, signed an agreement at the bank's head office in this regard recently, says a press release.

Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, executive vice president and head of wealth management of consumer banking of Prime Bank, and GM Al Amin, manager for sales and reservation of the resort, were present.