Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Sat Nov 4, 2023 08:44 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 09:24 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Prime Bank customers to get discounts at Sikder Resort

Star Business Desk
Sat Nov 4, 2023 08:44 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 09:24 PM
Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Ashiqur Rahaman, head of sales and marketing of the Sikder Resort & Villas, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office recently enabling the bank’s cardholders to get discounts of up to 50 percent on room rent and 40 percent at Banquet Hall of the resort in Kuakata. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank cardholders will get discounts of up to 50 percent on room rent and 40 percent at Banquet Hall of Sikder Resort & Villas in Kuakata.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Ashiqur Rahaman, head of sales and marketing of the resort, signed an agreement at the bank's head office in this regard recently, says a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, executive vice president and head of wealth management of consumer banking of Prime Bank, and GM Al Amin, manager for sales and reservation of the resort, were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাকায় ৩ বাসে আগুন

ঢাকায় তিনটি বাসে আগুন দেওয়া ঘটনা ঘটেছে। এর মধ্যে নিউমার্কেট এলাকায়, এলিফ্যান্ট রোডে ও তৃতীয় ঘটনাটি ঘটেছে সায়দাবাদ জনপদের মোড় ফ্লাইওভারের নিচে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভোটাধিকারের আন্দোলনে প্রত্যাশিত ভূমিকা রাখছে না নাগরিক সমাজ: নূরুল কবীর

এইমাত্র