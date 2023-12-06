PricewaterhouseCoopers appoints new global chair

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd (PwCIL) has appointed a new global chair for a four-year term.

Ratified by the PwCIL's worldwide network of member firms, Mohamed Kande's term will commence on July 1, 2024, the PwCIL said in a press release.

He will succeed Bob Moritz, who has served as global chair since 2016. Bob will retire at the end of his term on June 30, 2024, concluding a four-decade career at the PwCIL.

Kande has been working at the PwC since 2011. He is a member of the PwCIL's global leadership team and has been serving as a global advisory leader since 2019. He serves as the co-leader of US Consulting Solutions.

Kande previously held various multi-territory leadership roles and has been responsible for helping global stakeholders and clients solve their most complex problems.

He has over 32 years of professional service experience and brings a wealth of multi-industry and multi-disciplinary experience.

He is a licensed certified public accountant and holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Chicago, a master of science in electrical engineering from the University of Montreal and an engineering degree in electrical engineering from Ecole Supérieure d'Ingénieurs en Génie Electrique in France.