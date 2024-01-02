Pragati Life partners with SSL Wireless

Pragati Life Insurance Ltd recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with SSL Wireless, a software development, fintech and ITES company in Bangladesh, to drive Insurtech innovation and expand access to micro-insurance in Bangladesh.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of the life insurer, and Md Iftekhar Alam Ishaque, chief operating officer of the software development, fintech, and ITES company, penned the deal at the former's head office in the capital's Karwan Bazar, read a press release.

Under this agreement, SSL Wireless will provide embedded insurance technology support, enabling the development and testing of new insurance products and services within the regulatory sandbox framework.

The software development company will also integrate the insurer's micro insurance policies into their digital platforms, expanding access to insurance for underserved communities.

Quazi M Murshed, assistant managing director of the life insurer, Md Jaharul Islam, senior vice-president and head of bancassurance, and Mohiuddin Tawfik, assistant general manager and head of banking and financial services of the software development company, and Syed Mahabur Rahman, deputy manager for banking and financial services, along with senior officials of both organisations were also present.