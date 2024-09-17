Pragati Life inuagurates construction of new head office

Abdul Awal Mintoo, chairman of Pragati Life Insurance Limited, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the commencement of construction work of the life insurer’s new head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance Limited recently held a function to mark the commencement of the construction of its new headquarters in the capital's Gulshan.

Abdul Awal Mintoo, chairman of the life insurer, inaugurated the construction work, the insurer said in a press release.

Syed M Altaf Hussain, founding chairman of the insurer, attended the programme.

The new head office will be equipped with modern facilities and will provide better services to customers.

Additionally, it will provide a congenial work environment for employees.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of the insurer, along with director and other senior executives of the life insurer were also present.