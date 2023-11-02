Organisation News
Pragati Life Insurance signs MoU with Instasure

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Ltd, and Rafel Kabir, managing director of Instasure Ltd, are seen exchanging a signed agreement. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance Ltd inked a deal with Instasure Ltd, a leading insurtech company, recently.

It is the first agreement under the Insurance Regulatory Sandbox in the country's life insurance industry, according to a press release.

Under this MoU, Pragati Life Insurance and Instasure will work together to develop and market new insurance products, helping to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, said that as the first life insurance company in Bangladesh to partner with an insurtech company, it will allow them to develop new and innovative products.

Chandra Shekhar Das, additional managing director of the insurer, Sajadul Haque, head of ADC, and Rafel Kabir, managing director of Instasure, were among other senior officials present at the ceremony

