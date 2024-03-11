Popular Life Insurance organises annual conference in Cox’s Bazar

Mohammed Zahirul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of Popular Life Insurance Company, and BM Yousuf Ali, managing director and CEO, hand over a cheque of insurance claim to a policyholder at its annual conference 2024 at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Popular Life Insurance Company

Popular Life Insurance Company recently organised its "Annual Conference 2024" at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar.

Mohammed Zahirul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the life insurer, attended the conference as chief guest, the company said in a press release.

Chowdhury handed over cheques against insurance claims at the programme attended by nearly 2,000 officials and employees of the company.

BM Yousuf Ali, managing director and CEO of the insurer and president of Bangladesh Insurance Forum, presided over the conference, where BM Showkat Ali, additional managing director of the company, and Roy Devdas, former chief insurance controller (in-charge) and senior consultant of the company, were present.

Among others, Mohammed Ali, legal adviser of the company and former additional attorney general of the international criminal tribunal, Nandan Bhattacharjee and Mostofa Helal Kabir, additional managing directors, and Sayed Motahar Hossain, Md Nawsher Ali Nayem, Alamger Feroj, Md Abu Taher, Md Habibur Rahman, and Emad Uddin Ahmed Prince, senior deputy managing directors, were also present.