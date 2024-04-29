Polygon, Zaytoon strike deal to implement CPS

Md Sabit Israr, managing director of Zaytoon Fintech, and Fahim Ahmed Shuvo, director and chief technology officer of Polygon Information and Technology, exchange signed documents of an agreement in Dhaka Recently. Photo: Zaytoon Fintech

Zaytoon Fintech recently signed an agreement with Polygon Information and Technology to implement Core Payment Solution (CPS).

Md Sabit Israr, managing director of Zaytoon Fintech, and Fahim Ahmed Shuvo, director and chief technology officer of Polygon Information and Technology, penned the deal in Dhaka, read a press release.

Through 'Village Digital Booths', Zaytoon is working on financial inclusion for the marginalised and underbanked people of the country.

The tech solutions provided by Polygon will enable micro merchants in remote areas of Bangladesh to get all banking facilities, including opening a bank account, accepting payment via Bangla QR, sending money and withdrawing money.

Among others, Firoze Ahmed, director and chief commercial officer of Zaytoon Fintech, and Md Arfan Ali, founder of Zaytoon Fintech, and other officials from both organisations were present.