PepsiCo launches Sting with tagline ‘Shock Lagbei’

PepsiCo has unveiled a new carbonated soft drink brand, named "Sting" for which the company has launched a campaign with the tagline 'Shock Lagbei (Shock guaranteed)' in Bangladesh.

Accompanying this campaign, the brand has also launched a playful and quirky TVC that vividly outlines the brand's promise of electrifying enthusiasm, read a press release.

Sting will be available in a single-serve PET pack of 200 ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in Bangladesh as well as on leading e-commerce platforms at a price of Tk 30.

Speaking at the launching programme, Anuj Goyal, associate director for Bangladesh region at PepsiCo, said: "We are delighted to launch our powerhouse brand, Sting, in Bangladesh.

"With the compelling new campaign, Sting will deeply connect with our dynamic, on-the-go consumers and resonate strongly with our younger consumers across the country," he added.

Md Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Shamol, head of marketing at Transcom Beverages Ltd, said: "We have launched Sting in Bangladesh keeping the youth in mind.

"I think the exceptional flavour, distinctive colour, and packaging will help generate buzz among young people," he added.