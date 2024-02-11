Partex Cables holds dealer conference

Aziz Al Kaiser, vice-chairman of Partex Star Group, poses for photographs with award-winning employees of Partex Cables in a dealer conference at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden recently. Photo: Partex Cables

Partex Cables, a cable business company in Bangladesh and concern of Partex Star Group, recently organised a dealer conference at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Aziz Al Kaiser, vice-chairman of Partex Star Group, attended the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Kaiser congratulated the dealers for their continuous collaboration and business contribution and said Partex Cables emphasises the significance of building trust with clients by maintaining quality.

Amman Al Aziz, chairman of Partex Cables and group executive director, welcomed the dealers who attended the conference.

During his speech, he presented the overall outline of the company's future plans, promotional activities, and offers to dealers and exchanged views on various issues.

The company awarded the 181 best performers with crests and certificates.

Among others, Amid Al Aziz, director of Partex Star Group, AKM Ahsanul Haque, chief operating officer of Partex Cables, Md Nuruzzaman Chowdhury, group chief financial officer, Jowel Rajoani Meah, group HR head, and NHM Fazle Rabbi, group marketing head, were also present.