Paramount Textiles organises ‘Fabrics Week’

Anita Haque, managing director of Paramount Textiles, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate an exhibition, styled “Winter Collection Fabrics Week”, at the company’s head office in Gulshan on Saturday. Photo: Paramount Textiles

Paramount Textiles, a fabric manufacturing company, organised an exhibition styled "Winter Collection Fabrics Week" in a bid to further expand the country's textile industry in the international market.

The six-day-long exhibition kicked off at the company's head office in Gulshan on Saturday and will continue till February 8, read a press release.

It will be open for visitors between 10:00am and 6:00pm.

Anita Haque, managing director of the company, inaugurated the event, in the presence of Shakhawat Hossain Kallol, chairman of Paramount Group.

About 2,000 types of quality fabrics produced by the company are on display at the exhibition. Buyers from world famous brands took part in the expo.

This year, they have produced fabrics with a lot of emphasis on eco-friendly products, including recycled cotton, recycled polyester, organic yarn, regen RD fabrics, and ecobera libeco fabrics.

"This event has been organised to give an idea about the fabrics produced by the company to the chief marketing officers of various garments and buying houses. This year's arrangement has been made with a target of 2025," said Kollol.