Paramount Textile organises ‘Fabrics Week’

Paramount Textiles recently organised a fabrics week, styled "Spring-Summer Collection Fabrics Week", to further expand the textile industry of Bangladesh in the international market.

The 11-day exhibition will continue till May 14 and will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm for the visitors.

Anita Haque, chairperson of the textile company, inaugurated the week at the company's head office in the capital, according to a press release.

About 2,000 different quality fabrics, jute, cotton, linen, viscose, voile, poplin and high density fabrics are being showcased during fabrics week.

Buyers from world famous brands, including Uniqlo, H&M, Zara, M&S, C&A, and Tom Taylor, participated in the exhibition.

Paramount Textiles produces fabrics with emphasis on eco-friendly products including recycled cotton, recycled polyester, and organic yarn.

Paramount Textiles chairperson Anita added: "The exhibition has been organised to introduce the fabrics of our country to the international clothing market. It showcases the company's world-class fabrics for spring and summer for buyers from different countries."

She said that this arrangement has been made to give an idea to domestic and foreign buyers about the produced fabrics.