Orion Infusion declares 10% cash dividend

Orion Infusion Ltd has announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on June 30 of the current year.

The approval was given at the company's 40th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently, according to a press release.

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, where audited financial statements of the company were also approved by the shareholders.

Among others, Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director of the company, Arzuda Karim and Zareen Karim, directors, Md Shafiqur Rahman, independent director, Md Habibur Rahman, company secretary, and Md Mainul Huq, chief financial officer, were also present.