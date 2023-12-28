NIPRO JMI Pharma holds annual sales conference

Mohammad Abdur Razzaq, founder and managing director of JMI Group, and Jabed Iqbal Pathan, chairman of NIPRO JMI Pharma Ltd, pose for photographs at the “Annual Sales Conference 2023” at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka recently. Photo: NIPRO JMI Pharma

NIPRO JMI Pharma Ltd, the first Japan-Bangladesh joint venture pharmaceutical company, recently arranged its "Annual Sales Conference 2023" at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

The company awarded the top achievers in various departments for their performance in the conference, where over 1,800 sales team members from across the country were present.

Mohammad Abdur Razzaq, founder and managing director of JMI Group, inaugurated the conference, the company said in a press release.

Jabed Iqbal Pathan, chairman of the company, applauded the team for its efforts to strengthen the company's position in the competitive market.

Among others, Md Mizanur Rahman, chief executive officer of the company, along with directors, international delegates and managers, were also present.