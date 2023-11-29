New Yamaha bikes hit market

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, and Eishin Chihana, chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, launch two new Yamaha bikes at the ACI Centre, Tejgaon in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: ACI Motors

ACI Motors Ltd, a distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh, has brought two new bikes with modern features to the market.

One is Yamaha's premium sports segment scooter, Aerox 155cc. The market price of this scooter is Tk 5.30 lakh, read a press release.

The scooter has advanced technologies like traction control, ABS, VVA and Y Connect.

The other new addition is a dark matte blue FZ-X, which incorporates a traction control system to give the rider exceptional safety in cornering and high roads.

The price of the new colour FZ-X is Tk 2.99 lakh, including a Tk 6,000 cash back offer.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, and Eishin Chihana, chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, inaugurated the bikes at the ACI Centre, Tejgaon in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Other senior officials of Yamaha and ACI Motors were also present.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of ACI Limited.

More than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points currently are operational across the country.