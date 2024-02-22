NCC Bank, National Polymer ink deal on cash management solutions

NCC Bank recently signed a cash management solution agreement with National Polymer Industries, a PVC pipe manufacturing company.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, and Riad Mahmud, managing director and CEO of National Polymer Industries, inked the deal, read a press release.

Under this agreement, distributors or representatives of the company will enjoy cash transaction facilities through any branch or sub-branch of the bank across the country.

Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, and Abu Jafar, chief financial officer of the PVC pipe manufacturing company, and Md Masud Rana, head of corporate finance, were present.

Among others, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CIO of the bank, Mohammad Mohibullah Khan, executive vice-president of CRMD (corporate), Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of retail finance centre, Md Taiab Ali Khan, senior vice-president and manager of Bashundhara branch, and Shahin Akter Nuha, head of cash management department, were also present.