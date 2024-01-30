NBR honours BSRM with highest taxpayer awards

A representative of Bangladesh Steel Re-rolling Mills (BSRM) receives a crest and a certificate from Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, member of tax administration and human resource management at the National Board of Revenue, and Iqbal Bahar, tax commissioner of Large Taxpayer Unit, at the NRB headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon recently. Photo: BSRM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently awarded two companies of BSRM Group for paying the highest amount of taxes in the fiscal year 2022-23 in the engineering category.

The companies are BSRM Steels Ltd and Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd, the company said in a press release.

Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, member of tax administration and human resource management at the NBR, and Iqbal Bahar, tax commissioner of Large Taxpayer Unit, handed over a crest and a certificate to a representative of the BSRM at the former's headquarters in the capital's Agargaon.