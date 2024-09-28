National Housing Finance declares 10% cash dividend

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of National Housing Finance PLC, presides over the non-bank financial institution’s 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently. The meeting announced a 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: National Housing Finance

National Housing Finance PLC recently announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the non-bank financial institution's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually, according to a press release.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI), presided over the meeting.

National Housing Finance PLC is one of the largest financial institutions in the country deals mainly with home loans.

The total shareholders' equity of the company is Tk 221.4 crore as of December 31, 2023.

The net profit after tax of the company is Tk 12.06 crore, whereas earnings per share is Tk 1.03 and net asset value per share is Tk 18.93.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam, managing director of the NBFI, and Md Sarwar Kamal, company secretary, along with directors, promoters, chairman of the audit committee and a large number of shareholders also joined the AGM.