National Finance Limited recently organised the company's 203rd meeting of the board of directors at Sheraton Dhaka.

Md Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, chairperson of the company, presided over the meeting as chief guest, said a press release.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of the company, also attended the meeting.

The board expressed optimism regarding the sustainable growth of the organisation in 2024.