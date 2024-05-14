Nagad hands over Tk 5.5cr revenue to Postal Department

Nagad, the country's leading mobile financial service provider, has shared its revenue with the Bangladesh Postal Department as per their agreement.

Nagad authorities handed over Tk 55,137,558 from its revenue generated in 2023 to the Postal Department at the secretariat on Sunday.

As per an agreement, the Bangladesh Postal Department is entitled to 51 per cent of the revenue earned by Nagad.

In 2022, the Postal Department received Tk 4.5 crore from Nagad's revenue earnings. In 2021, it had received Tk 3.31 and in 2020 it got Tk 1.12 crore.

Tarun Kanti Sikder, director general of the Postal Department, received the cheque from Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and CEO of Nagad.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present alongside senior officials from both organisations.

Palak said: "Bangladesh is advancing towards a smarter nation following an enormous success in digitalisation, thanks mainly to this mobile financial service provider."

He also extended his best wishes for the upcoming Nagad Digital Bank.

Nagad's Mishuk added: "We always keep our promises. We started our journey as a digital service of the Postal Department. According to the agreement, we share revenue with it. We hope that our public-private partnership will be extended further, and many more doors will be opened."

Nagad is now one of the leading MFS providers in Bangladesh, with a customer base of more than 9.5 crore. Its daily transactions now amount to Tk 1,800 crore on average.