Mushtaque elected chairman of DBH Finance

Mushtaque Chowdhury has been elected as chairman of DBH Finance at the 149th meeting of the non-bank financial institution's board of directors.

Chowdhury has been a director of DBH, nominated by BRAC, since February 2015, according to a press release.

He is a professor of Population and Family Health at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in New York.

He was the vice-chair of BRAC, the largest non-governmental organisation in Bangladesh, and the founding dean of the BRAC University's James P Grant School of Public Health.

He worked as a senior adviser and acting managing director for the Rockefeller Foundation and also served as a MacArthur Fellow at Harvard University.

He also worked for the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA as a visiting scholar.

Chowdhury was a coordinator of the UN Millennium Task Force on Child Health and Maternal Health, set up by former UN Secretary-General Koﬁ Annan.

He is a founder of the Bangladesh Education Watch and Bangladesh Health Watch, two civil society watchdogs on education and health respectively.

He is on the boards and committees of several organisations and initiatives, including BRAC University, the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Social Marketing Company, and the London School of Economics and the Management Sciences for Health (MSH). Chowdhury obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Dhaka and master's degree from the London School of Economics.