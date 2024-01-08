MTB to sell Pragati Life Insurance’s products

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance recently signed a bancassurance agreement with Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), enabling the bank's customers to conveniently access and purchase the life insurer's diverse range of insurance products.

The insurance products include health insurance, education insurance and other savings-oriented life insurance plans through the bank's extensive network of branches.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of the life insurer, and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, signed the agreement at the latter's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

"This collaboration will leverage both our strengths and significantly expand our reach, allowing us to bring the security and protection of life insurance to more individuals and families across Bangladesh," said Azim.

"Through this Bancassurance agreement, Mutual Trust Bank customers will now have the opportunity to easily access our innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions, ensuring their financial well-being and preparing them for life's uncertainties," he added.