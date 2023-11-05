Midland Bank customers to get discounts at AMZ Hospital

Photo: Midland Bank Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution of Midland Bank Limited, and Md Arshaduzzaman Khan, adviser of AMZ Hospital, signed a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s Gulshan 2 head office on November 1 enabling the bank’s cardholders, employees and their dependents to avail up to 30 percent discount on diagnostic services and 15 percent discount on radiology and imaging services.

Midland Bank Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with AMZ Hospital Limited enabling the bank's cardholders, employees and their dependents to avail up to 30 percent discount on diagnostic services and 15 percent discount on radiology and imaging services.

Md Rashed Akter, head of the bank's retail distribution, and Md Arshaduzzaman Khan, adviser of the North Badda hospital, signed the deal at the bank's Gulshan 2 head office on November 1, read a press release.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards, and Faysal Halim, manager for the hospital's business development, were also present.