Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:10 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:10 AM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Midland bank approves 5% cash dividend in 11th AGM

Star Business Desk
Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:10 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:10 AM
Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank approved a 5 percent cash dividend for the year 2023 at its 11th annual general meeting (AGM) held at the Kurmitola Golf Club in the capital yesterday.

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairperson of the bank, was present at the AGM, alongside Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO, Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director, Khalid Mohammad Sharif, company secretary, and Zahirul Islam, chief financial officer, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification