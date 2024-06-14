Midland bank approves 5% cash dividend in 11th AGM

Midland Bank approved a 5 percent cash dividend for the year 2023 at its 11th annual general meeting (AGM) held at the Kurmitola Golf Club in the capital yesterday.

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairperson of the bank, was present at the AGM, alongside Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO, Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director, Khalid Mohammad Sharif, company secretary, and Zahirul Islam, chief financial officer, according to a press release.