MIDAS Financing approves 1.5% cash dividend

Ali Imam Majumder, chairman of the Board of Directors of MIDAS Financing Ltd, presides over its 27th annual general meeting, which was held virtually on Wednesday. The meeting approved a 1.5 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2020. Photo: MIDAS Financing

MIDAS Financing Ltd, a non-bank financial institution in Bangladesh, has announced a 1.5 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2022.

Ali Imam Majumder, chairman of the board of directors of the non-bank financial institution, presided over the 27th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually on Wednesday, read a press release.

Mohammed Nasir Uddin Choudhury, Ghulam Rahman, Abdul Karim, Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahedul Alam and Md Shamsul Alam, members of the board of the financial institution, were present.

Mustafizur Rahman, managing director of the company, and Tanvir Hasan, deputy managing director and company secretary, alongside shareholders, officers and staff as well as representatives of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chattogram Stock Exchange and independent scrutinisers were also present.

