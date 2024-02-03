Organisation News
MetLife on Fortune’s list of most admired companies

MetLife offers Tk 50,000 free insurance coverage for customers

MetLife, one of the world's leading financial services companies, has been included in Fortune magazine's 2024 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."

Fortune compiles this list annually to rate enterprises on nine criteria, including investment value and quality of management, read a press release.

"We bring our purpose to life by creating a virtuous circle of shared value for all our stakeholders. This recognition belongs to our employees who work every day to build a more confident future for our customers and communities around the world," said MetLife president and CEO Michel Khalaf.

