Matin Spinning declares 40% cash dividend

Abdul Wahed, chairman of Matin Spinning Mills PLC, presides over its 21st annual general meeting which was held virtually today. The company announced 40 percent cash dividend. Photo: DBL Group

Matin Spinning Mills PLC, a concern of DBL Group, has announced a 40 percent cash dividend in the 21st annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Abdul Wahed, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, which was held virtually today, said a press release.

MA Rahim, vice-chairman, MA Jabbar, managing director, MA Quader, Tanzeen Khurshid and Taslima Begum, directors, Md Abdus Salam and Shamsul Hasan, independent directors, AKM Fazlul Haque, statutory auditor of Hussain Forhad & Co, Harunur Rashid, scrutiniser of Harunur Rashid & Associates, Mohammad Emarot Hossain, chief financial officer, and Md Shah Alam Miah, company secretary, were present.