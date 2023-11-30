Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 30, 2023 10:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 10:02 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Matin Spinning declares 40% cash dividend

Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 30, 2023 10:00 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 10:02 PM
Abdul Wahed, chairman of Matin Spinning Mills PLC, presides over its 21st annual general meeting which was held virtually today. The company announced 40 percent cash dividend. Photo: DBL Group

Matin Spinning Mills PLC, a concern of DBL Group, has announced a 40 percent cash dividend in the 21st annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Abdul Wahed, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, which was held virtually today, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

MA Rahim, vice-chairman, MA Jabbar, managing director, MA Quader, Tanzeen Khurshid and Taslima Begum, directors, Md Abdus Salam and Shamsul Hasan, independent directors, AKM Fazlul Haque, statutory auditor of Hussain Forhad & Co, Harunur Rashid, scrutiniser of Harunur Rashid & Associates, Mohammad Emarot Hossain, chief financial officer, and Md Shah Alam Miah, company secretary, were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসি
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিচ্ছে ৩০ দল, ২৭৪১ মনোনয়ন জমা: ইসি

১-৪ ডিসেম্বর মনোনয়নপত্র যাচাই-বাছাই করা হবে এবং প্রার্থিতা প্রত্যাহারের শেষ তারিখ ১৭ ডিসেম্বর।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

আ. লীগের শোডাউনে আটকা পড়ে মনোনয়ন জমা না দিতে পারার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification