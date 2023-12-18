Mastercard launches new campaign

Mastercard, a global digital payment provider, has launched a winter spend and win campaign for 2023-24, styled "Mesmerizing Morocco".

The campaign started on December 17 this year and will end on January 31 next year.

The campaign offers Mastercard cardholders the chance to win the grand prize, a couple's trip to Morocco, which is a popular travel destination with vibrant cultural heritage and colourful landscapes, deserts, and sea beaches.

Additionally, other winners will have the opportunity to win over 50 exciting prizes.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, along with senior officials from the global payment provider's partner banks in Bangladesh were present at the launching ceremony.