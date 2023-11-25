Mastercard honours 30 companies

AB Bank, Brac Bank bag most awards

Mastercard, a global payment-processing company, today honoured 30 financial institutions, lifestyle brands, retail chains, healthcare organisations, mobile financial service providers and other businesses at the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023.

The award was conferred to winners in 17 categories to honour their innovations in financial services.

Special guest Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy, and Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of Bangladesh Bank, handed over the awards at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

At the event, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard for Bangladesh, said they have been focusing on furthering digital advancement and inclusive growth in the country.

He also said Mastercard is thrilled to have so many local partner banks, fintechs and merchants that have extended great support in achieving their vision of a digitally empowered domestic financial services sector.

"In the fifth edition of these awards, Mastercard is proud to hour these organisations for their remarkable accomplishments," Kamal added.

The biggest winners were AB Bank Limited and Brac Bank PLC with 5 awards each while Standard Chartered Bank and Eastern Bank PLC won 3 each.